Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp. (formerly Twitter), stated that she has "full autonomy" to run the company under the guidance of her boss, Elon Musk, CNBC reports. Yaccarino's leadership is expected to offer reassurance to advertisers who have been hesitant to return to the platform.

The CEO also revealed that X Corp. is on the verge of reaching a breakeven point and, compared to a year ago, the platform has become healthier and safer. As part of the company's cost-reduction efforts, Yaccarino oversaw necessary job cuts that reduced X Corp.'s workforce to around 1,500 employees from a previous figure of approximately 8,000 before Musk's acquisition.

Moreover, Yaccarino downplayed the threat posed by Meta's Threads, indicating that engagement with Threads has declined since its debut.