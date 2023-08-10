A whale address starting with 0xa54d received 3.6 million RLB and 2.1 million BITCOIN from another address (0xc49a) within 3 hours, sparking speculation regarding a possible connection between the two addresses.

According to 0xScope monitoring, a PEPE whale with the address starting with 0xa54d recently received a significant amount of tokens—3.6 million RLB and 2.1 million BITCOIN—from another address starting with 0xc49a, raising suspicions of a connection between these two addresses. The 0xa54d address currently ranks sixth among RLB holders and second among BITCOIN holders. Meanwhile, the 0xc49a address still holds 3.1 million Unibots, ranking it fourth. The large transaction between these addresses has drawn attention, as further information regarding a connection between them remains unknown.