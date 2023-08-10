The WealthPass_NFT Discord server, a popular community hub for discussions and updates on the WealthPass NFT project, has recently been reported as compromised. The information comes via a CertiK Skynet Alert, urging users and members to refrain from clicking any links shared within the platform until further notice.
WealthPass_NFT Discord Server Compromised
2023-08-10 14:47
