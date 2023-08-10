The unadjusted annual rate of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July reached 3.2%, marking the first acceleration since June 2022 and surpassing market expectations of 3.3%; the previous value stood at 3%.

BlockBeats reported that the unadjusted annual CPI rate in the United States for July was recorded at 3.2%; this is the first increase since June 2022, which is higher than market expectations of 3.3%, and higher than the previous value of 3%. Additionally, the unadjusted annual rate of core CPI in the US for July came in at 4.7%, the lowest rate since October 2021, with the market expectation at 4.8%. Following the release of the CPI data, the US dollar index DXY experienced a short-term drop of over 20 points and currently stands at 101.91.