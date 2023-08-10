According to Golden Ten data, the unadjusted annual core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States was registered at 4.7% in July, marking the lowest level since October 2021. This figure is slightly below the market expectation of a 4.8% increase. The decrease in core CPI suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressure, which is a crucial factor in the Federal Reserve's decisions regarding monetary policy. The data indicates that price growth, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, might be stabilizing, providing policymakers with valuable insights as they navigate the current economic landscape.