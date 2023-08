Foresight News reports that the total Deposits in the DSR (Dai Savings Rate) of MakerDAO's Spark Protocol page have crossed the $1 billion threshold.

As per the latest information from Foresight News, the MakerDAO lending platform's Spark Protocol page reveals that the total DSR deposits of the stablecoin DAI have now exceeded $1 billion. This milestone signifies an increasing interest in the MakerDAO platform and the growing adoption of DAI in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.