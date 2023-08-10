Data from Santiment shows that the top ten Ethereum wallet addresses now hold nearly 35% of the total ETH supply, a significant increase from 11.2% in August 2018.

According to recent data from Santiment, the top ten Ethereum wallet addresses now hold close to 35% of the entire ETH supply. The distribution of Ethereum holdings among these wallets has increased substantially from 11.2% measured in August 2018. Over the past five years, these addresses have accumulated roughly 28 million ETH, representing 34.6% of the total circulating supply of Ethereum. This increase in holdings among the top wallet addresses highlights the growing concentration of wealth within the Ethereum ecosystem.