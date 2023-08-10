A report by Circle suggests that stablecoins could play a crucial role in maintaining the US dollar as the world's global reserve currency, Cointelegraph reports. The report highlights the potential advantages of stablecoins, such as reducing friction in transferring value across countries and making cross-border transactions smoother.

Additionally, the report emphasizes the increasing ubiquity of digital currencies and their potential to replace traditional currency payment systems. It claims that the United States should leverage stablecoins to maintain the US dollar's position as the dominant global currency in the digital age. By doing so, they argue, the US government can promote financial stability, combat potential risks of "dollar displacement," and foster more effective global economic governance.