Solana Labs has announced a price reduction for its Saga mobile phone, now retailing at $599, down from its initial $1,000 price.

According to Foresight News, Solana Labs has declared a price cut for its Saga mobile phone, lowering the cost from its original $1,000 to an attractive $599. The Saga phone was released to the public in May, offering a deep integration with the Solana platform.

Notably, the phone supports the self-hosted key solution Seed Vault, as well as the Solana DApp Store, providing access to a wide array of decentralized applications. This price reduction aims to make the device more accessible and further promote the adoption of Solana's ecosystem.

