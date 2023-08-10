SoFi Bank, boasting 6.2 million users, disclosed in its Q2 financial report that the bank holds approximately $170 million in various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, and ADA.

According to BlockBeats news, San Francisco-based SoFi Bank shared in its second-quarter earnings report that its cryptocurrency holdings amount to nearly $170 million. According to Trustnodes, the bank's investments in digital assets are distributed across a variety of cryptocurrencies, including $82 million in Bitcoin, $55 million in Ethereum, almost $5 million in DOGE, and $4.5 million in ADA, among others.

SoFi Bank's significant investment in cryptocurrencies demonstrates increasing adoption and acknowledgment of digital assets' importance in a modern financial portfolio. With the traditional financial sector increasingly embracing digital currencies, this marks another step towards greater mainstream acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into the global financial ecosystem.