According to CoinDesk, Mathew Sweezey, who helped establish Salesforce's Web3 Studio, is expressing strong optimism around the future of smart tokens. Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management platform, is investing considerably in the development of web3 technologies, with Sweezey playing a significant role in the company's efforts.

Sweezey believes that smart tokens have the potential to innovate the decentralized economy and transform industries, much like Web, mobile, and apps have done in the past. His vision for smart tokens is centered around four key dynamics: they will be programmable, will have built-in trust, will create natural resource management opportunities, and will lead to new business models.

Salesforce's investment in web3 technologies showcases the growing interest in the decentralized space, with prominent companies exploring innovative applications that can revolutionize the way businesses operate. The enthusiasm for smart tokens, as exhibited by thought leaders like Sweezey, further demonstrates the potential for innovation and disruption in both the technology and business realms as the industry advances.