According to Decrypt, Roblox CEO David Baszucki has revealed plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create more rich and dynamic gaming experiences on the platform. By tapping into AI technology, Roblox aims to revolutionize its current user-generated content model, offering greater diversity and depth to games available. The move signifies Roblox's strategic initiative to remain competitive in the gaming industry, where AI-powered tools continue to gain traction as a means of enhancing player engagement and advancing overall game quality.

Source: https://decrypt.co/152058/roblox-tapping-ai-generate-more-rich-dynamic-games-ceo