Ripple's Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Stuart Alderoty, responded to recent SEC-related actions involving the company, asserting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) currently lacks the right to appeal and has thus sought permission to file an intermediate appeal. Ripple is set to file a response to the court next week.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, in recent developments, the SEC submitted a letter to Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York requesting an interlocutory appeal against two adverse liability rulings in the Ripple Labs case. The regulatory body claims that it wants to appeal parts of the ruling while other aspects proceed to trial. Ripple has until August 16 to file its response, and the SEC is expected to submit a briefing on August 18.

Ripple's CLO, Stuart Alderoty, emphasized that the SEC lacks the right to appeal and, as a consequence, has requested permission for an intermediate appeal. Ripple's response to the court next week is eagerly anticipated as the case continues to unfold.