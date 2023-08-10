The opBNB Testnet PreContract Hardfork is set to take place at block height 5114294, expected on August 14, 2023, at 06:00:00 AM UTC. The hard fork involves updating pre-deployed contracts WBNB and GovernanceToken.

The opBNB Testnet PreContract Hardfork primarily aims to update the pre-deployed contract WBNB, changing its name to Wrapped BNB and symbol to WBNB. The contract's address is 0x4200000000000000000000000000000000000006. In addition, the pre-deployed contract GovernanceToken, located at address 4200000000000000000000000000000000000042, will be removed.

Users running an opBNB full node must upgrade before the specified time. Failure to upgrade will result in running a forked chain rather than the canonical chain, causing incorrect data queries from the node and potentially failed transactions. To recover, users may need to clear the data and run the node again.

To implement the hardfork:

1. Build the latest op-geth binary from the op-geth repository (version v0.1.3).

2. Obtain the most recent genesis.json file, including the new hardfork parameter preContractForkBlock.

3. Stop the op-geth process and replace the existing binary with the latest one.

4. Use the new op-geth to initialize the new genesis file with the command: ./op-geth --datadir ./datadir init genesis.json.

5. Restart op-geth, and the hardfork will take effect after reaching the block number specified by preContractForkBlock.

Verify the new parameter is set correctly using the provided command. The response should display the preContractForkBlock parameter with a value of 5114294. Enable the HTTP admin API if the transaction fails.



