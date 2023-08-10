On-chain analyst Ember has recently monitored a significant destruction of tokens and NFTs by the address nd4.eth. The address reportedly transferred 36,188 GMX tokens and 311,003 GNS tokens into a digital black hole, rendering them permanently inaccessible.

This recent transaction contributes to the total value of tokens and NFTs destroyed by the nd4.eth address, which has now surpassed $8.2 million. The rationale for this large-scale destruction remains unclear, but it has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community and on-chain analysts alike.