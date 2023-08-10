On August 10, nd4.eth and its associated "follower" address, blackholefaller.eth, reportedly destroyed 3 BAYC, 2 MAYC, and 2 BAKC within a half-hour period by transferring them into a network black hole address.

According to BlockBeats, data on the chain reveals that on August 10, nd4.eth and its "follower" address, blackholefaller.eth, transferred a total of 3 BAYC, 2 MAYC, and 2 BAKC into a network black hole address for destruction within half an hour. Notably, blackholefaller.eth and nd4.eth had transferred their Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names to the black hole address for destruction 15 days prior as well.