Since its inception in January, the non-custodial and multi-signature encrypted wallet service MPCVault has rapidly grown, managing over $500 million in assets and facilitating the transfer of more than $1 billion. The startup provides secure and efficient asset management options for its user base through its innovative multi-signature wallet service.

In March 2022, MPCVault received $3 million in seed funding, which was previously undisclosed. The considerable growth in managed assets and the successful seed funding demonstrate the growing demand for secure and advanced non-custodial wallet solutions in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market.

