Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, has proposed a pre-farming airdrop for the upcoming Spark Lending Platform. This airdrop would involve distributing governance tokens (SPARK) to the participants prior to the platform's official launch, giving them a chance to earn returns and influence the platform's future development, Decrypt reports.

Within the DeFi ecosystem, governance tokens grant holders voting power to help steer the direction of the platform. In recent times, airdrops have become a popular method of distributing tokens and attracting new participants to projects. Christensen's proposal suggests that a pre-farming airdrop could add value to Spark and promote community engagement with the platform.

The Spark Lending Platform aims to make lending in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space more accessible and efficient, contributing to the rapid growth and expansion of the DeFi ecosystem. The proposal for a pre-farming airdrop demonstrates the continuous evolution of token distribution models, reflecting an emphasis on community involvement and long-term commitment to the platform's success.