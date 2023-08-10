Libbitcoin Explorer versions 3.0.0 to 3.6.0 have been discovered to contain a weak wallet entropy seeding mechanism, allowing remote attackers to recover private keys generated from bx seed.

According to Certik Alert, a security vulnerability has been found in the wallet entropy seeding mechanism of Libbitcoin Explorer 3.0.0 through 3.6.0, posing a potential risk to users' private keys. Due to the weak mechanism, remote attackers can exploit the issue and gain access to private keys generated from the bx seed function.

Users employing Libbitcoin Explorer's affected versions for generating wallet seeds should immediately take precautions to secure their wallets, such as moving assets to a newly-created wallet on an updated version or a different wallet platform. It is crucial for developers to address this issue, strengthen the entropy seeding mechanism, and release a patch to close the vulnerability. This incident underscores the importance of regular security audits and stringent testing to identify and mitigate potential security threats in the software development process.

