Justin Sun reportedly mortgages 67,000 stETH ($140 million) to mint 58 million DAI, following a similar maneuver earlier involving 102,462 stETH ($190 million).

Foresight News reports that, according to PeckShield monitoring, Justin Sun has once again mortgaged a significant amount of stETH to mint DAI. In this instance, he mortgaged 67,000 stETH (valued at $140 million) to mint 58 million DAI, which he subsequently deposited in MakerDAO. The current DAI deposit rate (DSR) stands at 8%.

This follows a similar move from earlier in the day, when Sun mortgaged 102,462 stETH (worth $190 million) to mint 77.8 million DAI, also deposited in MakerDAO. This maneuver demonstrates the utilization of the platform's liquidity provisions while potentially earning interest on the deposited DAI.