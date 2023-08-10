On-chain data reveals that Jump Trading deposited 1 million LDOs into Binance, followed by two addresses withdrawing a total of 1.184 million LDOs.

Foresight News reports that six hours ago, Jump Trading deposited 1 million LDOs (approximately $1.9 million) into Binance, according to on-chain data. Shortly after, two addresses starting with 0x8C50 and 0xbAF2 withdrew a combined total of 1.184 million LDOs from the platform. This activity suggests that funds are being moved between accounts, but further details and motives behind these transactions are yet to be disclosed.



