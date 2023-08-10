As the Hedera network expands, it has reached a total of over 17 billion mainnet transactions and 3.1 million created accounts, signaling strong growth.

The Hedera mainnet has achieved a significant milestone, as Odaily Planet Daily News reports that they have crossed over 17 billion transactions (17,012,160,457). In addition, the number of created accounts on the mainnet has reached 3,109,083, showcasing the network's increasing adoption and expansion in the blockchain industry. These figures highlight the growing interest in Hedera's platform and its diverse range of use cases and applications.



