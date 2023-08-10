An ad link in Google search results for "defillama" has been discovered to be a phishing link, which tricks users into connecting wallets and providing signatures, ultimately resulting in asset theft.

Foresight News reports that 0xAA, the core developer of PeopleDAO, revealed through a tweet that the first ad link appearing in Google search results for "defillama" is a phishing link. Unsuspecting users may be lured into connecting with wallets and providing fraudulent signatures, resulting in the theft of their digital assets.

Upon testing, Foresight News discovered that the phishing website ranks first in the search results for "defillama" and features a "sponsor" logo at the top. Although the displayed domain name on the search results page matches DefiLlama's official domain name, clicking on the link actually leads users to a different domain called "defilllama."

Foresight News cautions users to be vigilant when clicking on search results and to take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to such phishing schemes.

