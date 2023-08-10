FTX's bankruptcy administrators have responded to criticisms from the committee of unsecured creditors regarding the bankrupt estate's proposed reorganization plan, accusing them of gambling estate assets for higher returns.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, the administrators of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX have fired back at a creditors' panel that criticized the estate's reorganization plan in recent court documents. The response casts doubt on the future negotiations between stakeholders as they try to find a resolution to return the approximately $8.1 billion FTX owes to its customers.

Frictions emerged after FTX's CEO John Ray III and management team submitted a draft reorganization plan on July 31. The official committee of unsecured creditors alleged that the plan ignored their suggestions without discussing the plan's terms beforehand. FTX administrators countered accusations in a court filing, stating that the plan was criticized immediately after submission and emphasizing that the debtors worked with the committee's professionals for months to develop the draft plan and terms.

The FTX administration accused creditors of being "willing to gamble estate assets on higher returns," regardless of potential impacts on other stakeholders. Defending against the creditors' expectations for investment in treasury securities, FTX lawyers argued that this could pose risks, such as the need for rapid monetization or the lack of liquidity in surety collateral markets.

The filing also highlighted the limitations of the creditors' committee members, who are experienced in some aspects of the crypto space but not in restructuring, stating that they "do not represent all of the various classifications of creditors, nor the entirety of the 1.9 million FTX.com exchange customers."