On August 10, BlockBeats reported that a dispute has arisen between the administrators of FTX and a key creditor panel, which includes traders and market makers among the platform's unsecured creditors. The administrators accuse this group of attempting to gain control over assets without considering the consequences for other stakeholders.

This disagreement surfaced following last month's draft reorganization plan submitted by FTX's new management team, led by Chief Restructuring Officer John J. Ray III. The official committee of unsecured creditors alleges that FTX failed to consult with them and is not utilizing its nearly $2.6 billion in cash reserves efficiently. The committee has suggested investing a portion of these funds in short-term Treasuries to generate more net income, which could help offset professional fees amounting to up to $330 million in the first eight months.

The administrators of the bankrupt crypto exchange remain critical of the panel's attempts to exert control over assets, claiming their actions may compromise the interests of other stakeholders.



