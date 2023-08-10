France's financial regulator, AMF, has announced enhanced registration requirements for digital asset service providers to align with the European Union's upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, with the changes set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, The European Union's member countries are preparing to implement the recently finalized Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations for digital assets and firms seeking to serve the single market within the next 12-18 months. France, which already possesses a comprehensive licensing regime for crypto firms awaiting modifications for MiCA compliance, has been attracting companies to register in the country.

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of France has announced "enhanced" registration requirements for digital asset service providers (DASPs), effective from January 1, 2024. These obligatory requirements apply to new players looking to offer regulated services and allow for a fast-track procedure towards authorization for firms that had previously been operating in the country with approval.

DASPs registered before January 1, 2024, will benefit from a "grandfather" clause and remain subject to the pre-existing framework. Adjustments to the AMF General Regulation for DASPs encompass security and internal control systems, conflict of interest management, clear and accurate information, public pricing policies, specific custody provisions (client assets segregated from own assets), and prohibition of using client assets without prior express consent.

Recently, the AMF granted its first crypto license to Societe Generale's crypto division, with firms like Binance and Hex Trust also registered with the regulator.



