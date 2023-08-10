Golden Ten reports that the Fed's Daly stated on Thursday that, although inflation and job growth have decreased as anticipated, there is still more work to be done to achieve economic balance. Daly prefers to have stronger evidence before making a decision on further interest rate hikes.

While inflation is decreasing, Daly sees it as still too high. Additionally, she believes the current CPI report aligns with the Fed's predictions for a gradual slowdown. Despite the economy slowing down, businesses are struggling to find employees.

Daly has not yet decided if another rate hike should take place next month, nor has she finalized her economic forecast. She also hints at the possibility of keeping interest rates elevated for an extended period. If this occurs, there is no discussion of reducing rates until next year.