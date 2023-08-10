The Ethereum Shanghai upgrade has significantly boosted the number of staked ETH, with the net pledge rate soaring by 147% and accounting for 25% of the current ETH pledges.

According to Token Unlocks data, Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade has had a profound impact on the growth of the ETH pledge industry. Following the upgrade, a total of 22.99 million ETH has been pledged, which constitutes about 18.86% of the total issuance. This includes 5.84 million pledged ETH since the Shanghai upgrade, representing around 4.8% of the circulation.

The net staking ratio has seen a dramatic increase of 147% due to the Shanghai upgrade's direct influence, with 25% of current ETH pledges occurring after the upgrade. This surge demonstrates the growing confidence in Ethereum and highlights the success of the Shanghai upgrade in enhancing the overall blockchain ecosystem.