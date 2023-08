The exploiter of @EarningFarm on Ethereum has reportedly moved 292.6 ETH (estimated at $542,000) to a new externally owned account (EOA).

According to a CertiK Skynet Alert, the exploiter of the Ethereum-based @EarningFarm has transferred 292.6 ETH, valued at roughly $542,000, to a new EOA with the address 0x21d986da6595369d628bF1F85D7b02fbBEbAe173. It is currently unclear what the motives are behind this transfer or if it indicates further actions to come.