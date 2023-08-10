Delphi Digital has reported that MakerDAO recently increased the DAI Savings Rate (DSR) to 8%, resulting in significant financial implications for the organization. With the DSR now set at 8%, Maker's annual cost is projected to reach $54 million. As a consequence, Maker's estimated annual profit has been reduced from $84 million/year to $41 million/year.

This development highlights the impact of key financial decisions on the stability and profitability of organizations involved in the DeFi space. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding and monitoring the effects of these actions as decentralized finance continues to evolve.