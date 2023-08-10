Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the 24-hour transaction volume for the NFT project DeGods has experienced a dramatic increase. OpenSea market data reveals that the transaction volume has risen to 1,386 ETH, representing a growth of more than 186%. The floor price for DeGods NFTs now stands at 7.59 ETH.

This significant increase in transaction volume demonstrates the growing interest in DeGods and the NFT space as a whole. It highlights the importance of innovation and the role it plays in maintaining the momentum of emerging platforms within the crypto and blockchain sphere.

