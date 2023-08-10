Binance has fixed the issue present in its open-sourced TSS library with no user funds affected, giving credit to Fireblocks for discovering it.

The incident serves as a reminder that even Multi-Party Computation (MPC) custody solutions carry risks, and users should remain vigilant and cautious while using these services.