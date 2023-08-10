On-chain data reveals that nd4.eth, a user in the Ethereum ecosystem, transferred CryptoPunk #5237 to the black hole address, effectively destroying the digital asset. The user had previously purchased CryptoPunk #5237 for 55.95 ETH (approximately $105,427) on July 13 this year.

This is not nd4.eth's first involvement in burning digital assets. In prior events, the user and their follower address, blackholefaller.eth, also destroyed multiple non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within a short timeframe. These transactions included the destruction of 3 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, 2 Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs, and 2 Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) NFTs by sending them to the black hole address.

