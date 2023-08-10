CertiK Skynet has issued an alert after detecting a significant liquidity removal from a fake X Token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token's contract address is 0x09c253D1e27EA2DC7E0A23647483A8338F533ECe.

The deployer of this fake X Token has gained approximately $19,000 from the honeypot scheme. In such schemes, malicious actors create fraudulent tokens and lure investors with the promise of high returns. Once investors deposit funds into the project, the creators withdraw the liquidity, causing the token's value to plummet and leaving investors with worthless assets.

This incident serves as a reminder for the cryptocurrency community to exercise caution when investing in new tokens and to conduct thorough research to verify a token's legitimacy. It is essential to look for signs like comprehensive whitepapers, transparent token information, reputable team members, and credible audits to avoid falling victim to scams and honeypot schemes.