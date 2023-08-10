CertiK has issued an alert, cautioning users that DojocoinX is promoting a fake airdrop on the potentially harmful website dojomatrix.top.

CertiK Skynet, a decentralized security platform, has raised an alert for an ongoing scam promoted by DojocoinX. Users are warned not to interact with the website dojomatrix.top, which is running a fake airdrop campaign. The site has been found to connect to a known wallet drainer, indicating malicious intent and a high risk of monetary loss.

Members of the crypto community are urged to be vigilant and always verify the legitimacy of claims, airdrops, and website trustworthiness. Users should never share private keys, passwords, or seed phrases with unverified sources. Authentic information and official announcements can generally be found on a project's own website or official social media channels.

