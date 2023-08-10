DappRadar data reveals that Blur's total transaction volume in the NFT market has hit $6 billion, with around 288,490 unique buyers and an average transaction price of $1,480.

According to Foresight News, recent data from DappRadar shows that the NFT market platform Blur has reached a significant milestone with its total transaction volume reaching $6 billion. The number of individual buyers involved with these transactions is approximately 288,490, with an average transaction price of $1,480.

This milestone comes after Foresight News reported that Blur's transaction volume had reached $5 billion as of May 30th, marking a substantial increase in NFT market activity on the platform within a few months.

