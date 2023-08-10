According to CryptoQuant data, the Bitcoin spot to derivatives trading volume ratio has reached an all-time low. This implies that the current market is primarily driven by derivatives traders, with spot trading taking a backseat.

UTXO Management analyst Dylan LeClair interprets this data as evidence of an endgame scenario where derivatives traders are battling one another. The majority of bearish spot traders may have already exited the market, while bullish spot traders could either have fully deployed their funds or are waiting on the sidelines for a potential Bitcoin spot ETF approval.

This shift in trading activity dynamics highlights the substantial impact of derivatives trading in the current market. It may also indicate that the market is awaiting more significant developments, such as regulatory approvals or broader institutional adoption, before experiencing a renewed influx of spot trading activity.