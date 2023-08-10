Binance announces adjustments to the tick size of certain spot trading pairs to enhance market liquidity and improve trading experience, effective August 17, 2023.

Binance will complete adjustments to the tick size (i.e., the minimum change in the unit price) of certain spot trading pairs by 07:00 (UTC) on August 17, 2023. The goal of these updates is to increase market liquidity and improve the overall trading experience on the platform. For details about tick sizes for all spot trading pairs on Binance, users can refer to the Trading Rules.

These adjustments will not impact spot trading or other related functions on the platform. Following the update, tick size information will be available via API by using GET /api/v3/exchangeInfo. API users should refer to the API Changelog for further details and updates.

Existing spot orders will not be affected by the tick size update. After completion, orders placed prior to the update will still be matched using the original tick size. In case of discrepancies between translated and original English versions of this announcement, the English version will prevail.

