The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,377 and $30,160 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,491, down by -1.04%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DREP, OXT, and AKRO, up by 13%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1851.16 (-0.52%)

  • BNB: $242 (-1.22%)

  • XRP: $0.6273 (-2.41%)

  • DOGE: $0.07536 (-0.11%)

  • ADA: $0.2978 (-0.37%)

  • SOL: $24.32 (-1.18%)

  • TRX: $0.07709 (+0.26%)

  • MATIC: $0.6849 (-1.17%)

  • LTC: $83.76 (-0.38%)

  • DOT: $5.001 (-1.01%)

Top gainers on Binance: