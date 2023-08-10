The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,377 and $30,160 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,491, down by -1.04%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DREP, OXT, and AKRO, up by 13%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
CZ: This issue was present in the TSS Library Binance open-sourced, which has been fixed. Binance user funds not affected
Justin Sun Mortgages 67,000 stETH to Mint 58 Million DAI and Deposits in MakerDAO
Curve Founder Michael Egorov Allegedly Transfers 1,250 CRV to a New Address
France Advances Towards Implementing MiCA Regulations for Crypto Firms
Bank of England Seeks Academics for Digital Pound Advisory Group
Libbitcoin Explorer's Weak Wallet Entropy Seeding Mechanism Potentially Exposes Private Keys
SoFi Bank Reveals $170 Million in Crypto Holdings, Including Bitcoin and Ethereum
Ripple CLO Responds to SEC Actions, Says Agency Lacks Appeal Rights; Ripple to File Response Next Week
US Unadjusted Annual CPI Rate in July Accelerates to 3.2%, First Increase Since June 2022
Market movers:
ETH: $1851.16 (-0.52%)
BNB: $242 (-1.22%)
XRP: $0.6273 (-2.41%)
DOGE: $0.07536 (-0.11%)
ADA: $0.2978 (-0.37%)
SOL: $24.32 (-1.18%)
TRX: $0.07709 (+0.26%)
MATIC: $0.6849 (-1.17%)
LTC: $83.76 (-0.38%)
DOT: $5.001 (-1.01%)