Binance Margin announces the launch of Margin Special API Keys, offering lower-latency connection for margin trading as compared to normal API keys, enabling users to maximize asset utilization on Binance Margin.

Here are the key differences between Margin Special API Keys and Normal API Keys:

- Margin Special API Keys offer lower latency since orders are placed via spot endpoints, allowing traders to experience the same low latency as spot trading on Binance Margin. In contrast, Normal API Keys have higher latency as orders are placed via margin endpoints.

- Both types of keys support order placement.

- Margin Special API Keys are compatible with the Classic Portfolio Margin Program and serve VIP 4-9 users. On the other hand, Normal API Keys are available for all users and are compatible with the Classic Portfolio Margin Program, the Portfolio Margin Program, as well as Cross and Isolated Margin.

Regular and VIP 1-3 users who qualify for one of the three categories per Binance review – market makers, high-frequency traders, or high margin volume traders – can also avail the benefits of Margin Special API Keys. This announcement is not applicable in regions where the referred products and services are unavailable.



