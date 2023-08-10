Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M OXT perpetual contract at 12:00 (UTC) on August 11, 2023, offering up to 20x leverage for traders.

Binance Futures has announced the introduction of its new USDⓈ-M OXT perpetual contract, which will launch at 12:00 (UTC) on August 11, 2023. The contract provides traders with up to 20x leverage, supporting multi-asset mode and offering 24/7 trading hours.

Key details of the USDⓈ-M OXT perpetual contract:

- Underlying Asset: OXT

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.00001

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Maximum Leverage: 20x

Binance notes that based on market risk conditions, the company may make adjustments to the OXTUSDT Perpetual Contract specifications, including tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and/or maintenance margin requirements.



