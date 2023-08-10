Binance Futures announces the delisting of USDⓈ-M ADABUSD and MATICBUSD Perpetual Contracts, along with updates to leverage and margin tiers, affecting existing positions and urging users to make adjustments beforehand.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the USDⓈ-M ADABUSD and MATICBUSD Perpetual Contracts at 2023-08-17 09:00 (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the completion of the settlement.

Furthermore, Binance Futures will make adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M ADABUSD and MATICBUSD Perpetual Contracts at 2023-08-10 12:30 (UTC). These modifications will impact existing positions opened before the update. Users are strongly advised to adjust their position and leverage before the upcoming changes to avoid potential liquidation.