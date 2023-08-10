Binance has announced the addition of a new portfolio called the DeFi Growth Leaders plan to its Auto-Invest feature. This new option allows users to effectively dollar-cost average (DCA) into a curated selection of DeFi projects with growth potential, streamlining the investment process through Binance's App and Web platform.

Dollar-cost averaging is a popular investment strategy that involves buying a fixed amount of an asset at regular intervals, regardless of its price. This approach mitigates the risk of market volatility and helps users build a diverse portfolio over time.

By using the Auto-Invest feature with the DeFi Growth Leaders plan, users can now effortlessly employ a DCA strategy, expanding their exposure to the DeFi market while minimizing the impact of market fluctuations. This addition demonstrates Binance's commitment to offering innovative and sophisticated financial tools for its users, accommodating various investment styles and risk profiles.