Binance announced the addition of new loanable assets and collateral assets to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan services on August 10, 2023. This expansion aims to provide users with increased options for managing their crypto assets:

New Loanable Assets: STMX, CVX, FORTH, AMP, CITY, GTC (Flexible Loan); CELO, DODO, CVX, CITY, ATM, ASR, BADGER, BLZ, UTK (VIP Loan)

New Collateral Assets: FDUSD, SLP, KDA, RVN, AUCTION, 1INCH, ASTR, ARKM, QTUM (Flexible Loan); FDUSD (VIP Loan)

Users can access updated interest rates for the listed assets and a complete list of loanable and collateral assets on the Loan Data and VIP Loan pages. Please note that some products and services mentioned might not be available in certain regions.