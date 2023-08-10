As per Dune data, the total value locked (TVL) in the Base main network cross-chain bridge storage has reached $151,965,185, with over 100 DApps and service providers currently on board.

BlockBeats reported on August 10th that the Base main network cross-chain bridge storage has achieved a significant milestone, with its TVL breaking through the $150 million mark, reaching $$158,287,157. The Base mainnet recently opened to the public and now boasts more than 100 DApps and service providers as part of its expanding ecosystem.

This achievement highlights the growing demand for cross-chain solutions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, as well as the increasing adoption of the Base main network platform, showcasing the market's confidence in its ability to facilitate a seamless cross-chain experience for users.

