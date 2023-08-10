The Bank of England (BoE) is recruiting academics for its new central bank digital currency (CBDC) Advisory Group, an initiative aimed at understanding the practical challenges involved in designing, implementing, and operating a digital pound.

According to a report published by the Block, The Bank of England has formed a CBDC Academic Advisory Group and is now recruiting academics to join. The group aims to ensure interdisciplinary discussions and expert guidance on a wide range of topics related to retail CBDC, including monetary policy, finance, competition economics, industrial organization, behavioral science, law, innovation theory, marketing, and business.

Although the CBDC Academic Advisory Group will not have decision-making power, it will serve as a platform for knowledge and research exchange. The recruitment of academics is part of the BoE's plan to understand the complexities of creating and managing a CBDC.

Earlier this year, the UK launched a CBDC consultation, and though no official decision has been made to introduce a digital pound, it is believed to be a likely necessity in the future. The project has now entered the design phase, with the BoE planning to spend the next 2-3 years examining the technology and policy requirements for a digital pound.

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt noted that while cash remains relevant, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new, trustworthy, and easy-to-use payment method.



