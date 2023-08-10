Bloomberg financial analyst James Seyffart has taken to Twitter to share his predictions regarding ARK Invest's Bitcoin spot ETF application. Seyffart believes the original deadline for the approval, August 13, will be pushed forward, due to it falling on a Sunday.

The analyst expects the SEC to announce the results after the market closes tomorrow and thinks a "postponement" process is highly likely. Crypto market participants will be closely watching the SEC's decision, as the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF could have significant implications for the industry.