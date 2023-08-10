Cointelegraph reports that, amid charges of fraud and extortion, Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of Celsius, has a protective order placed on him by a United States judge. The judge has also imposed electronic monitoring and bail conditions on Mashinsky during the ongoing legal proceedings.

The fraud allegations came to light after a complaint was filed against Mashinsky on January 11, 2023. The proceedings that followed led to the implementation of these measures. Mashinsky is required to comply with certain conditions, such as wearing an ankle monitor and maintaining communication with pretrial services as part of the protective order.

The ongoing legal situation with Mashinsky raises concerns for Celsius as it may impact the company's reputation and operations. The investigation's outcome may have significant consequences for both Mashinsky and the company he leads.