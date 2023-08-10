According to CoinDesk, Aave token holders are currently voting on two new proposals in the wake of a near-critical situation with Curve liquidation. A recent incident involving a sudden drop in the price of the CRV token almost led to a significant liquidation event. Fortunately, it was averted, but this has sparked a debate and a need for improved risk management strategies.

The two proposals being voted on are intended to enhance the platform's safety and stability in the face of similar situations. The outcomes of these votes could have significant implications for the Aave protocol moving forward, indicating the importance of risk management and mitigation in the volatile DeFi landscape. The community's response will be crucial in determining the success of these proposals and reinforcing trust in the platform.