The Aave community has initiated the ARFC proposal to introduce sDAI as a collateral asset in Aave V3, aiming to create synergies with the MakerDAO ecosystem.

According to BlockBeats news, on August 10, Aave proposed an ARFC proposal to add sDAI as a collateral asset into the Aave V3 Ethereum pool. This move aims to establish new synergies with the MakerDAO ecosystem, providing users with dual benefits, including receiving DSR benefits and using their assets as collateral.

If the proposal is approved, both sDAI and DAI will serve as reserve assets in the Aave V3 Ethereum pool. While sDAI will primarily function as collateral, DAI will act as a lendable asset. The integration of sDAI aims to enhance the lending platform's interoperability and attract more users to both the Aave and MakerDAO ecosystems.

